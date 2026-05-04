DT Next Tech | The Samsung Galaxy S26 makes a strong case for a small flagship smartphone

Samsung hasn’t altered the design much, the S26 will remind you of its predecessors and yet it’s still a gorgeous looking device. We dig the overall design language that comes with a redesigned camera island that adds it’s to its premium vibe. It’s under 170 gm and feels really light yet solid in your hand. Samsung keeps the bezels to the minimum. This is a phone that will slip into your slimmest jeans and is light enough for those never-ending texting sessions.

It’s not just the camera island that gets a tweak. The rear cam gets a boost from software optimisations and Samsung’s ProVisual Engine that reduces noise in lowlight. While the rear cam hardware (50MP primary lens, 10MP telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens) remains unchanged, the device offers an improved performance over its predecessor thanks to software optimisations and the new chipset. This device is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor and comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB storage options. The S26 blazed through our tests and scored above 11,000 in our Geekbench benchmark (multi-core) tests.(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)