DT Next Tech | The Realme P4R 5G debuts with a massive 8000 mAh battery

The P4R 5G flaunts a large, 6.8-inch 144Hz Sunlight Display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It also comes with a 50MP AI camera. We like the distinctive Floating Light Design inspired by dynamic light trails and mirror-like reflections. The Realme P4R 5G comes in Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare colour options, it also features customisable Pulse Light effects and AI Power Light, enabling a more personalised smartphone experience. But ultimately this device is about its robust battery that’s complemented by a 45W fast charger in the box. (Rs 18,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)