DT Next Tech | The Realme P4R 5G debuts with a massive 8000 mAh battery

CHENNAI: If you experience more than the occasional case of battery anxiety, Realme’s new sub Rs 20K smartphone ought to be on your radar. Realme has pitched its all-new offering – the Realme P4R 5G as a smartphone with a three-day battery, but there’s more to this device than just a massive battery.
According to Realme, the P4R 5G features ArmorShell Tough Build and has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance testing. The device also comes with IP65 dust and water resistance, offering dependable protection against everyday splashes and challenging outdoor environments. Despite the large battery under the hood, the device is only 8.8mm thin and 224gm light. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the device is propelled by Realme UI 7.0.
The P4R 5G flaunts a large, 6.8-inch 144Hz Sunlight Display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It also comes with a 50MP AI camera. We like the distinctive Floating Light Design inspired by dynamic light trails and mirror-like reflections. The Realme P4R 5G comes in Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare colour options, it also features customisable Pulse Light effects and AI Power Light, enabling a more personalised smartphone experience. But ultimately this device is about its robust battery that’s complemented by a 45W fast charger in the box. (Rs 18,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)