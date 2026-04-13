DT Next Tech | The Oura Ring 4 makes the strongest case for a smart ring yet

CHENNAI: 2025 might end up being a watershed year for the smart ring. IDC data estimated that the category registered a 49% jump in shipments last year. Mordor Intelligence predicts that the segment will grow from USD 0.41 billion in 2025 to USD 1.14 billion by 2030. At the heart of this growth story is Finnish company Oura that pioneered the smart ring, a decade ago. The Oura Ring 4, arguably the most evolved smart ring ever, has just made its official India debut.
Smart rings have gained traction for their unobtrusive form, superior skin contact and proximity to blood vessels that ensure accurate measurements. The Oura Ring 4 can pass off for a regular ring or a wedding band on your finger. Oura’s choice of titanium makes the device lighter and comfortable to wear. The ring is available in a wide range of sizes, you can identify the exact size with Oura’s sizing kit. We like the Stealth and Brushed Silver colour options best, some of these variants come with a premium over the standard Silver and Black finishes. The sensors that keep tabs of heart rate, respiration rate and skin temperature are embedded under the inside of the ring.
Sleep, readiness and activity define the Oura experience. We like how the information is neatly stacked within three sections that include Today, Vitals and My Health. While many wellness apps just generate data, Oura’s visually pleasing app offers insights about your body status including a useful Readiness Score. Sleep tracking is Oura’s calling card, this is where the Oura 4 has an edge over most wearables. Oura can detect workouts and share the data via apps like Strava or your Apple Watch. Battery life is one of the key reasons why smart rings have gained traction, the battery performance during our tests matched Oura’s claim of 8 days.
The Oura Ring 4 is one of the finest pieces of wearable tech but most of the data stays behind a monthly subscription (Rs 599/month). That might be a premium users are willing to pay for heaps of actionable data that could alter lifestyles.
(Rs 28,900 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)