DT Next Tech | The Oura Ring 4 makes the strongest case for a smart ring yet

The Oura Ring 4 is one of the finest pieces of wearable tech but most of the data stays behind a monthly subscription (Rs 599/month). That might be a premium users are willing to pay for heaps of actionable data that could alter lifestyles.

(Rs 28,900 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)