DT Next Tech | The OPPO Find X9 Ultra deep-dive — is this the smartphone shooter to beat

Quite a few smartphone brands have leveraged their partnerships with the world’s best imaging brands. OPPO seeks inspiration from Hasselblad’s camera design while crafting one of the best looking smartphones of 2026. This device looks particularly impressive in the Tundra Umber colour way that we checked out. The vegan leather finish lends it an ultra-premium vibe and also makes it easier to grip. We’re fans of the large Hasselblad camera module and the dedicated camera button that sits on the right edge of the device.

This is not a lightweight smartphone, but despite the 236 gm heft, the Find X9 Ultra feels good in your hand. The 9.1 mm thickness is not without reason, it packs an elaborate camera set-up and a massive battery. That’s not all, the 6.82inch LTPO AMOLED display (4168 x 1440 pixels / 510 PPI) puts it in the top tier. Visibility (with a peak brightness of 3600 nits) is terrific and the colours on this 144 Hz refresh rate display are vivid. It’s a great bingewatch screen backed by a massive battery for gaming and video marathons.