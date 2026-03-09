DT Next Tech| The Nothing 4a is a significant upgrade over its predecessor

You get the same trademark, transparent design and an interesting array of colours including our favourite – Pink. The device comes with an IP64 rating, you can immerse it for up to 20 minutes in a depth of up to 25 cm. The redesigned key layout sees Nothing’s Essential Key swap places with the Power button that now sits with the volume rocker on the left spine. This is a welcome change.

One of our favourite features of Nothing devices is the Glyph interface. Nothing has reimagined the Glyph Bar that plays out as a vertical LED bar that flanks the rear cam.