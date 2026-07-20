DT Next Tech | The no-compromise mobile shooter

We’ll dive straight into the camera experience. The rear cam boasts of a 50MP Leica primary lens with a Leica 5x Periscope Telephoto Zoom lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It’s among the best zoom experiences at this price and never let us down in our tests. The camera also benefits from the brand’s partnership with Leica, you can access some cool Leica features that include photographic styles like the Leica Vibrant Look.

At the core of the Xiaomi 17T is a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor.