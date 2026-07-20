DT Next Tech | The no-compromise mobile shooter

IN 2024, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Civi 14, that aimed to bring key flagship-level camera experiences at a more affordable price tag. This year Xiaomi is at it again. The Xiaomi 17T joins the brand’s flagship line at Rs 59,999 (the top-end Ultra variant costs Rs 1,39,999) with the promise of an above par camera experience in this price band. One of the big talking points of this device is its zoom camera, but there’s more on offer than just a stellar rear camera.
We’ll dive straight into the camera experience. The rear cam boasts of a 50MP Leica primary lens with a Leica 5x Periscope Telephoto Zoom lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It’s among the best zoom experiences at this price and never let us down in our tests. The camera also benefits from the brand’s partnership with Leica, you can access some cool Leica features that include photographic styles like the Leica Vibrant Look.
At the core of the Xiaomi 17T is a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor.
The device comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB options and hit scores above 6600 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test. The device is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 3 that’s layered on Android 16. You get a user interface with quite a few customisation options but the pre-installed apps are a dampener.
The 17T exudes a premium vibe despite its plastic frame. The 17T is available in three colour ways, including our favourite – Violet. The device doesn’t feel clunky (it weighs 200 gm) despite a massive 6500 mAh battery under the hood. Battery performance is a key win for this device and should comfortably last a whole day for most users. Xiaomi sweetens the deal with a 67W in-box charger; a full charging cycle takes about an hour and fifteen minutes. There’s no wireless charging though.
If you like punchy colours, opt for the Vivid mode on the 6.59inch. 1.5K AMOLED display (2756 x 1268 pixels). Visibility is good across lighting scenarios, the display hits a peak brightness of 3500 nits and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s one of the many features that makes the Xiaomi 17T a compelling buy in the sub Rs 60K price segment. (Rs 59,999 onwards)