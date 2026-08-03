DT Next Tech | The new Vivo T5e promises durability and everyday functionality

CHENNAI: The Vivo T5e is the brand’s new sub Rs 15K smartphone that promises practical functionality. The device comes with a refined matte frame design backed by an IP-64 rating for dust and splash resistance along with what Vivo calls military-grade durability. Vivo tells us that the device comes with an advanced cushioning structure featuring reinforced protection around key components for enhanced everyday reliability. The device features a contemporary design language with a choice of two colour ways - Shadow Grey draws inspiration from the subtle interplay of light and shadow, while Aero Blue takes cues from layered sky gradients and soft wave-like textures
One of the highlights of this device is a 6.74-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels / 90Hz refresh rate) with practical touches like Wet-Hand Touch and GreasyHand Touch, allowing smooth interactions even with light water or oil residue on the display. We also like the convenience of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The T5e is powered by a UNISOC T7225 octa-core processor that teams up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (extendable up to 2TB). It runs on Vivo’s
OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo has bundled the T5e with additional tools like AI Creation that makes everyday tasks easier by helping users summarise, translate, and rewrite content, while vivo DocMaster simplifies document management for improved productivity.
Vivo keeps the heft under 200 gm despite a robust 5500 mAh battery (with 15W charging). Camera duties are handled by an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. These cameras are backed with AI-powered features such as Cutout, which allows you to effortlessly extract subjects and replace backgrounds.
The Vivo T5e is a practical option if you’re in the market for a sub Rs 15K smartphone.
(Rs 13,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)