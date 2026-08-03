DT Next Tech | The new Vivo T5e promises durability and everyday functionality

One of the highlights of this device is a 6.74-inch HD+ display (1600 x 720 pixels / 90Hz refresh rate) with practical touches like Wet-Hand Touch and GreasyHand Touch, allowing smooth interactions even with light water or oil residue on the display. We also like the convenience of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The T5e is powered by a UNISOC T7225 octa-core processor that teams up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (extendable up to 2TB). It runs on Vivo’s

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo has bundled the T5e with additional tools like AI Creation that makes everyday tasks easier by helping users summarise, translate, and rewrite content, while vivo DocMaster simplifies document management for improved productivity.