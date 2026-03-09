DT Next Tech | The new Portronics Tune Prime complements your car infotainment

CHENNAI: If you spend a significant part of your day in your car, Portronics’ new wireless CarPlay and Android Auto adapter – Portronics Tune Prime might interest you.
This adapter seamlessly transforms factory-installed wired systems into a fully connected, wireless, and entertainment-enabled infotainment experience.
This gadget is crafted for cars with wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Tune Prime enables seamless wireless connectivity thanks to a hassle-free plug-and-play USB setup that eliminates cable clutter.
It comes with a built-in 4G SIM slot, that allows you to access independent internet connectivity to stream content, browse apps, and stay connected without a smartphone hotspot.
It's propelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor that pairs up with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for smooth performance and fast app loading. You can check out streaming platforms such like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube directly on your car screen.
Tune Prime also supports built-in GPS navigation with Google Maps support for daily commutes and long- drives.
Tune Prime complements your car interiors with a sleek matte black design and a dynamic multi-color LED ring. It also supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, and AI voice assistance making it a handy travel companion (Rs 11,999).
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)