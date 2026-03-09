DT Next Tech | The new Portronics Tune Prime complements your car infotainment

This adapter seamlessly transforms factory-installed wired systems into a fully connected, wireless, and entertainment-enabled infotainment experience.

This gadget is crafted for cars with wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Tune Prime enables seamless wireless connectivity thanks to a hassle-free plug-and-play USB setup that eliminates cable clutter.

It comes with a built-in 4G SIM slot, that allows you to access independent internet connectivity to stream content, browse apps, and stay connected without a smartphone hotspot.