DT Next Tech | The new ASUS VM240 AiO is designed for hybrid work lifestyles

CHENNAI: Hybrid workflows continue to fuel demand for all-inone desktops (AIOs). The ASUS VM240 AiO is the newest device that aims to address this market trend. It combines an immersive 24-inch display with an ultra-slim 22mm stand for your home office or workstation. ASUS has also launched a bunch of accessories that complement this desktop.
One of the highlights of the VM240 AiO is the 22mm stand that adds to its minimalist and clutter-free design aesthetic. At the heart of this device is an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor that delivers smooth everyday computing whether you’re working or streaming. With support for up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, you have more storage for your files making this AiO better suited for multi-tasking and everyday productivity. Your video calls and online meetings get a boost with a 1080p webcam that comes with a built-in privacy shutter.
The VM 240 is kitted with dual front-facing 2W speakers with Dirac audio for an enhanced audio experience. You also get AI-powered noise cancellation to minimise background noise during virtual meetings. ASUS’ compatible accessories that debuted along with this AiO include the ASUS Jelly75 keyboard (Rs 8,999) that offers Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless and wired connectivity. ASUS also unveiled the ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 (Rs 1,799) with customisable cursor precision for smoother navigation and accurate control across different tasks.
The ASUS VM 240 AiO costs Rs 66,990
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)