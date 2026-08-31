DT Next Tech | The new ASUS VM240 AiO is designed for hybrid work lifestyles

The VM 240 is kitted with dual front-facing 2W speakers with Dirac audio for an enhanced audio experience. You also get AI-powered noise cancellation to minimise background noise during virtual meetings. ASUS’ compatible accessories that debuted along with this AiO include the ASUS Jelly75 keyboard (Rs 8,999) that offers Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless and wired connectivity. ASUS also unveiled the ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 (Rs 1,799) with customisable cursor precision for smoother navigation and accurate control across different tasks.

The ASUS VM 240 AiO costs Rs 66,990

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)