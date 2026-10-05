DT Next Tech | The iPhone 18 Pro Max refines the iPhone experience

The 18 Pro Max is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor except for a new range of colours that include a beautiful shade of Burgundy and our favourite – a cool shade of blue that Apple calls Glacier. You get the same premium build but this year’s Pro Max is a tad heavier (it weighs 249 gm) than the 17 Pro Max. It’s not a difference you’re likely to notice even if you’re moving up from the 17 Pro Max. If there’s one reason why you might consider the upgrade, it’s the allnew variable aperture lens on the rear camera.

While the rear camera specs are similar to last year, the addition of the mechanical variable aperture on the main camera with six laser-cut blades inside the main lens assembly (that physically contract or expand) adds a cool new element to the photography experience. You can move between four mechanical settings (from f/1.48 to f/4.0) that you can adjust in the lens aperture menu. Apple has also added some new features like texture and grain controls on photographic styles that can alter the mood of your images. The triple rear camera (three 48MP lenses that include a Fusion Telephoto camera with 8x optical zoom) levels up and consolidates the iPhone Pro’s reputation as one of the best smartphone cameras especially in the video department.