DT Next Tech | The compact ‘sharp shooter’

Vivo’s X300 line-up now includes four devices, the X300 FE is one of the two compact phones in this quartet (aside from the X300). We like the design of the FE even better than the X300, this is largely because of the

rear camera layout that breaks away from Vivo’s design template for recent X series devices. The device weighs around 190 gm and feels really good in your hand with its lightweight form factor that’s comfortable for one-handed navigation.