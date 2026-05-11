DT Next Tech | The compact ‘sharp shooter’

CHENNAI: Smaller phones meant compromises, especially in the battery and camera departments; not in 2026. The Vivo X300 FE is the newest device to join the compact smartphone party. This device is built largely on the appeal of its Zeiss-powered rear camera. Does it pack enough camera tricks to appeal to camera buffs?
Vivo’s X300 line-up now includes four devices, the X300 FE is one of the two compact phones in this quartet (aside from the X300). We like the design of the FE even better than the X300, this is largely because of the
rear camera layout that breaks away from Vivo’s design template for recent X series devices. The device weighs around 190 gm and feels really good in your hand with its lightweight form factor that’s comfortable for one-handed navigation.
The display is one of the big surprises of this device. The 6.31-inch AMOLED display (1216 x 2640 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate peaks at an impressive 5000 nits with great visibility across scenarios. The other win is the battery. Vivo packs a 6500 mAh battery under the hood and it comfortably lasts over a day. The 90W charger in the box adds to the device’s appeal. At the heart of the X300 FE is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. We checked out the 12GB/512GB (there’s also a 12GB/256GB option) and it blazed through our gaming and multi-tasking tests. This is certainly a smartphone that will satisfy your need for speed.
Ultimately it all boils down to the camera. Vivo’s sales pitch for the X300 FE is built around its rear camera and it mostly walks the talk. The rear cam set up includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (up to 3x zoom) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 50MP selfie shooter in the mix. The rear cam does a great job across scenarios, if there’s one chink in the armour, it’s the ultra-wide lens. Portraits are sharp and lowlight images are good too. If you want to max out on the camera experience, you could add the telephoto extender and the supporting back cover (both optional accessories). This camera package pushes the overall cost closer to Rs 1 lakh but offers an immersive camera experience for serious camera enthusiasts. The Vivo X300 doesn’t come cheap for a device with an FE tag but is a great option for users looking for a compact smartphone.
(Rs 79,999 onwards)