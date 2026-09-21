DT Next Tech | The ASUS Pad T3201 offers one of the best tablet displays

The ASUS Pad is powered by a MediaTek MT8792Z (D8300) processor. You get a choice of two storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. ASUS offers an external storage option (up to 1TB). The tablet did a good job in our tests and is ready for most gaming scenarios. Camera duties (your tablet is unlikely to be your primary cam except for video calls and document scanning) are handled by a 13MP rear cam and 5MP front cam.

Battery life is quite dependable, actual performance could vary depending on your usecase scenarios and brightness levels. We’ll put this down as a one-day battery for average users. The 9000 mAh battery is backed by an in-box 45W charger that takes this device from 1% to 50 % in about half an hour. Other hardware highlights include support of the ASUS Pen 2.0 (optional accessory not included in the box). But most of all it’s the sheer joy of using a vibrant Tandem OLED display that makes the ASUS Pad T3201 a great Content consumption screen. (Rs 45,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)