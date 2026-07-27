DT Next Tech | The all-new ASUS Zenbook S14 is a feature-packed slim laptop

CHENNAI: We’ve always been partial to slim notebooks that blend portability with performance. That’s one reason ASUS’s newest 2026 Zenbook has our attention. The ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) is billed as a premium laptop that doesn’t just offer a portable, slinky form but also hits the right notes on the performance front. Should you be interested?
If you’re a road warrior, this new Zenbook ought to be on your radar. It’s ultra slim with a 1.1 cm profile and weighs just 1.2 kg. Most laptop brands have levelled up on durability; this notebook is crafted with what ASUS calls a Ceraluminum chassis that blends the lightness of with ceramic-level hardness for long-term durability. ASUS tells us that it’s a scratch, smudge and wear-resistant surface. Assuring to know if you’d like your laptop to retain those good looks over time. This Zenbook is US MIL-STD 810H certified for durability and everyday toughness.
Hybrid lifestyles require most us to switch from work to play mode in a flash. The 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is not just great for productivity but is equally a terrific binge-watch screen. We enjoyed checking some of the latest action from the FIFA World Cup 2026 on this screen that is supported by up to 1100-nits HDR peak brightness. The display is TÜV-certified to reduce eye strain for those long binge watch and work sessions. We were equally impressed with the Dolby Atmos speaker system with dedicated tweeters and woofers for richer, fuller sound.
The vibrant display is backed a 77Wh battery that ASUS claims delivers up to 27 hours. This is a very subjective number and is likely to vary depending on the Content on your screen and the brightness level settings. The good thing is the battery is backed up by USB-C fast charging that can take the battery level to about 60% in less than 50 minutes.
Ultimately this device is about performance, an area where this laptop won’t let you down. This 2026 Zenbook is driven by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with up to 50 TOPS NPU, enabling fast, efficient AI-assisted performance Multi-tasking was a breeze – you get up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity is another win with a complete I/O setup including Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A and audio combo jack. It’s one of the many features that makes the ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) one of the best Windows laptops in this premium price band.
(Rs 1,67,990 onwards)
_Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)