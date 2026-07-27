DT Next Tech | The all-new ASUS Zenbook S14 is a feature-packed slim laptop

If you’re a road warrior, this new Zenbook ought to be on your radar. It’s ultra slim with a 1.1 cm profile and weighs just 1.2 kg. Most laptop brands have levelled up on durability; this notebook is crafted with what ASUS calls a Ceraluminum chassis that blends the lightness of with ceramic-level hardness for long-term durability. ASUS tells us that it’s a scratch, smudge and wear-resistant surface. Assuring to know if you’d like your laptop to retain those good looks over time. This Zenbook is US MIL-STD 810H certified for durability and everyday toughness.

Hybrid lifestyles require most us to switch from work to play mode in a flash. The 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is not just great for productivity but is equally a terrific binge-watch screen. We enjoyed checking some of the latest action from the FIFA World Cup 2026 on this screen that is supported by up to 1100-nits HDR peak brightness. The display is TÜV-certified to reduce eye strain for those long binge watch and work sessions. We were equally impressed with the Dolby Atmos speaker system with dedicated tweeters and woofers for richer, fuller sound.