DT Next Tech | Small is beautiful. Apple’s entry level iPhone comes with some thoughtful upgrades

Rear camera duties are handled by a 48MP Fusion Main Camera that also offers 2x telephoto. There’s no ultra-wide lens in the mix though. The primary lens offers a similar experience as the iPhone 17 with sharp portraits and useful video tools like Audio Mix that allows you to edit videos with multiple modes like Cinematic. We enjoyed snapping 2x telephoto portraits with the 17e. The other big win for the iPhone 17e is battery life. Apple claims 26 hours of battery playback, the 17e delivers one of the best battery experiences on any iPhone we’ve checked out recently. The other big update over last year’s 16e is MagSafe support. Not only does it offer faster, 15W wireless charging but also allows you to hook up the phone with a wide range of MagSafe accessories. Apple has upped its game with the iPhone 17e, making it a great option for users upgrading from older iPhones or looking to make the switch to Apple.

(Rs 64,999 onwards)