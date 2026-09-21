DT Next Tech | Slim is in - The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank

Wireless charging speeds are typically 15W (7.5W for iPhones). You can achieve faster charging speeds (up to 22.5W) if you opt for wired charging mode. You can charge two devices simultaneously (one wirelessly and one with a cable). But most of all, it’s the slinky form factor that makes it one of the best wireless power banks out there (Rs 5,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)