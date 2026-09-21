DT Next Tech | Slim is in - The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank

CHENNAI: We’ve seen smartphones benefit from breakthroughs in battery technology. The advent of high-energy-density silicon-carbon batteries has allowed smartphone manufacturers to pack larger capacity batteries without increasing the heft of the device. And now we’re seeing ultra-slim power banks riding this wave. Xiaomi’s all-new UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank is one of the coolest gadgets we’ve checked out this year. It’s stylish, compact and has enough juice to take most smartphones from 1 to 100%.
You’ll struggle to find a power bank that’s lighter or slimmer than the Xiaomi UltraThin Power Bank. It’s 6mm thin and just 98 gm, about the same weight as a standard bar of milk chocolate. It’s the minimalist design that stands out. Built with an aluminium alloy shell, it features a subtle metallic lustre. You get a choice of three colourways including a gorgeous shade of Glacier Silver and Radiant Orange. The fibreglass surface features a heat resistant finish. It snaps on effortlessly to compatible smartphones with wireless charging across brands. You’ll barely notice the extra weight of this power bank once you snap it on.
Wireless charging speeds are typically 15W (7.5W for iPhones). You can achieve faster charging speeds (up to 22.5W) if you opt for wired charging mode. You can charge two devices simultaneously (one wirelessly and one with a cable). But most of all, it’s the slinky form factor that makes it one of the best wireless power banks out there (Rs 5,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)