DT Next Tech | Slim is in; Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features key design enhancements

CHENNAI: The premium midrange segment is easily one of the toughest battlegrounds in the smartphone ecosystem. This is where brands pitch smartphones in the Rs 45,000 – Rs 60,000 price band and where consumers are often caught in a Catch-22 situation. A small premium will allow them to buy more premium flagships and discounts on older smartphones that are still 2026-proof mean that there are always good deals to look for. The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G lands in this segment with a significant price increase over last’s year’s A56. Does it pack enough to be a serious contender in this price segment.
Samsung has done a stellar job with the design and ergonomics. The A57 scores with its elegant form factor. Samsung has kept the heft under 180 gm, the device is just 6.9 mm thin and comfortable to hold during those texting marathons. The device has an IP68 rating for ingress protection. The device comes in a range of chic colours including an ‘Awesome Lilac’. Samsung keeps things slim despite a dependable 5000 mAh battery under the hood. It’s certainly not the most robust battery in the segment but should work for most average users who don’t lean on their phone for heavy duty gaming. There’s no charging brick in the box, the device supports up to 45W fast charging. The A57 does not support wireless charging, a feature that’s increasingly becoming a standard feature at this price.
The A57 is powered by an Exynos 1680 processor that keeps things quite zippy. Samsung offers this device in a choice of 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB storage options. If you’re an intense gamer, you might need to look beyond this device in this segment. The A57 is an all-round device and not just pitched as a performance powerhouse. The device handled our benchmark tests and app switching with ease. The new chipset impacts rear camera performance too. It’s the same hardware (50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro lens) but software tweaks and the Exynos 1680 chipset deliver better quality images and videos. The camera is backed by a host of AI edit tools.
The display is one of the key wins for the A57 that flaunts a Super AMOLED+ 6.7-inch screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) that peaks at 1900 nits of brightness. Colours are punchy, the display also supports Full HD resolution on Netflix. It’s not just the display, the A57 scores with its design language, six years of Android OS updates and a rear camera that’s not afraid of the darkness, making it a worthy contender in this price segment. (Rs 49,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)