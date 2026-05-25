DT Next Tech | Slim is in; Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features key design enhancements

The display is one of the key wins for the A57 that flaunts a Super AMOLED+ 6.7-inch screen (1080 x 2340 pixels) that peaks at 1900 nits of brightness. Colours are punchy, the display also supports Full HD resolution on Netflix. It’s not just the display, the A57 scores with its design language, six years of Android OS updates and a rear camera that’s not afraid of the darkness, making it a worthy contender in this price segment. (Rs 49,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)