DT Next Tech | Sennheiser Momentum 5 offers a well-rounded audio experience

CHENNAI: Sennheiser’s Momentum series has been one of the key players in the premium Over-Ear headphones segment. The Sennheiser Momentum 5 takes over from the Momentum 4 that debuted about four years ago and sticks with the Momentum design aesthetic with a few subtle changes.
These include a softer headband and larger ear cups that add to the comfort. The Momentum 5 comes in a new set of colour ways including a standout denim shade. We like the flat case that slips easily into backpacks and laptop bags. These headphones also score on the sustainability front becoming one of the first premium headphones in India with replaceable batteries that comply with new EU rules that go live in 2027.
Ultimately these headphones are about their acoustic experience. Each brand in the premium segment offers its own unique signature sound. Sennheiser leans on a more balanced sound experience that doesn’t overdo the bass thump. At the heart of the Momentum’s acoustics are HD 600 inspired 42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support. These headphones score with their overall soundstage. ANC (Active noise cancellation) is another area where the Momentum 5 makes big improvements over its predecessor with 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over the Momentum 4. The 2026 Momentum offers excellent sound isolation even in noisy environments.
Over-Ear headphones offer quite a few advantages over TWS Bluetooth earbuds including distance from the eardrum, that makes it a preferred recommendation of ear experts. The other big win is battery life. With 57 hours of battery life (with ANC on), you won’t be reaching out for the charger too often. The Sennheiser companion app that offers multiple customisation options is another plus, making the Sennheiser Momentum 5 one of the best premium headphone launches of 2026. (Rs 39,990)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)