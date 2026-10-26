DT Next Tech | Sennheiser Momentum 5 offers a well-rounded audio experience

These include a softer headband and larger ear cups that add to the comfort. The Momentum 5 comes in a new set of colour ways including a standout denim shade. We like the flat case that slips easily into backpacks and laptop bags. These headphones also score on the sustainability front becoming one of the first premium headphones in India with replaceable batteries that comply with new EU rules that go live in 2027.

Ultimately these headphones are about their acoustic experience. Each brand in the premium segment offers its own unique signature sound. Sennheiser leans on a more balanced sound experience that doesn’t overdo the bass thump. At the heart of the Momentum’s acoustics are HD 600 inspired 42mm drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial tracking and Lossless codec support. These headphones score with their overall soundstage. ANC (Active noise cancellation) is another area where the Momentum 5 makes big improvements over its predecessor with 3x stronger midrange noise suppression over the Momentum 4. The 2026 Momentum offers excellent sound isolation even in noisy environments.