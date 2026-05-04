DT Next Tech | Sennheiser launches the HD400U over-ear headphones

Wired headphones offer terrific sound and don’t require pairing or charging. That’s one reason why they are popular with a growing segment of users seeking dependable audio solutions for work, entertainment, and gaming. These USB-C-ready headphones do away with the need for an additional jack. The HD 400U supports up to 24-bit and 96 kHz digital audio playback, enabling direct, high-resolution sound with minimal latency. It makes these ear cans particularly suited for video streaming, gaming, and professional applications. The wired format also brings key advantages for today’s consumers—enhanced privacy, zero latency for gaming and content consumption, and a more sustainable design without the need for batteries. Wired audio has caught the attention of younger users who are looking to make more intentional tech choices.