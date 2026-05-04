DT Next Tech | Sennheiser launches the HD400U over-ear headphones

CHENNAI: Purists might not approve, but more and more smartphones and laptops are continuing to phase out the 3.5mm headphone jack even at a time when music aficionados are rediscovering wired audio. Sennheiser has launched its classic Sennheiser HD400U in response to this trend powered by USB-C that allows you to connect with a wide range of gadgets. These headphones deliver high-quality, lossless sound through a simple, reliable plug-and-play experience.
Wired headphones offer terrific sound and don’t require pairing or charging. That’s one reason why they are popular with a growing segment of users seeking dependable audio solutions for work, entertainment, and gaming. These USB-C-ready headphones do away with the need for an additional jack. The HD 400U supports up to 24-bit and 96 kHz digital audio playback, enabling direct, high-resolution sound with minimal latency. It makes these ear cans particularly suited for video streaming, gaming, and professional applications. The wired format also brings key advantages for today’s consumers—enhanced privacy, zero latency for gaming and content consumption, and a more sustainable design without the need for batteries. Wired audio has caught the attention of younger users who are looking to make more intentional tech choices.
The HD 400U builds on the legacy of the HD 400S, with a strong reputation for its bass-driven acoustics and everyday portability. Its closed-back, over-ear design provides effective passive noise isolation. The headphones come with a lightweight build, detachable cable, and a storage pouch that makes it an ideal travel accessory. It comes equipped with an in-line smart remote and MEMS microphone allowing you to manage calls, control music, and access voice assistants with ease. (Rs 5,990)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)