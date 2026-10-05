DT Next Tech | SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive seamlessly integrates into your digi life

CHENNAI: From ‘Ramflation’ to ‘Ramageddon’ we’ve seen quite a few terms added to tech speak in 2026. Blame it all on the surge of global prices of computer memory and storage that has been fuelled by the demand for AI infrastructure. We’re seeing quite a few smartphones choosing not to upgrade storage variants over last year’s models despite a drastic increase in smartphone prices. We’re also seeing more smartphones launching with MicroSD card slots. It’s pushing customers to look at additional storage to carry videos, pictures and files. It’s why the new SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive has our attention.