DT Next Tech | SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive seamlessly integrates into your digi life

CHENNAI: From ‘Ramflation’ to ‘Ramageddon’ we’ve seen quite a few terms added to tech speak in 2026. Blame it all on the surge of global prices of computer memory and storage that has been fuelled by the demand for AI infrastructure. We’re seeing quite a few smartphones choosing not to upgrade storage variants over last year’s models despite a drastic increase in smartphone prices. We’re also seeing more smartphones launching with MicroSD card slots. It’s pushing customers to look at additional storage to carry videos, pictures and files. It’s why the new SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive has our attention.
At 3 gm, this is the smallest and lightest, high-capacity USB-C flash drive from the SanDisk portfolio. SanDisk calls it ‘plug and stay’. This USB-C device stays put in your laptop or smartphone without disrupting your setup. We set this device up on a Samsung smartphone and it was a breeze. You get a prompt for the SanDisk companion app as soon as you insert the drive and it quickly integrates into your existing storage management menus. It’s extremely fast, we transferred a 790MB video file in about 2-3 seconds, in line with SanDisk’s claim of 400MB/s read speeds.
You can tweak your settings to back up photos, free up storage and browse files across Windows, Android and Mac devices with the companion app. It comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1, a five-year limited warranty and a choice of storage options (from 64GB to 1TB). But most of all, it’s the compact form factor that makes it a compelling option. (Rs 2,099 onwards)