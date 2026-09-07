DT Next Tech | Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the best flip smartphone you can buy right now

At the heart of the Z Flip 8 is an Exynos 2600 chipset; the device comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB storage variants. It’s enough firepower for heavy duty and casual users. It aced our benchmark and multi-tasking tests without breaking a sweat. Samsung’s One UI 9 has been fine-tuned for its foldable line, the 2026 iteration comes with a host of convenient features including Now Brief. You get a whole bunch of AI tools and seven years of Android OS updates that’s in line with Samsung’s other premium flagships. The 4300 mAh battery should last a day for most users. The charging speeds (25W wired and 15W for wireless) are below par compared to most of its rivals.

More than the camera specs, it’s the form factor and utility value of the camera that made flip smartphones a favourite with selfie fiends. The rear camera set up includes a 50MP primary lens (f/1.8 aperture) and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Lowlight performance is impressive, the device also benefits from Samsung’s enhanced FlexCam Portraits.