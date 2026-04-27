CHENNAI: The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro take over as the brand's premium Bluetooth TWS earbuds from last year's Buds 3 Pro While last year's edition drew some sharp reactions from Samsung loyalists and toch geeks, Samsung seems to have upped Its game this year. Here's why:
The most obvious update is design. Samsung opts for a lighter case. We dig the transparent design and the new horizontal layout that makes it easier for the buds to dock and remove The case also feels more compact and lighter in your hand or pocket.
The flat, brushed metal stems don't just look premium but also allow the buds to sit comfortably in your ears even through vigorcus gym workouts as we discovered. The stems come with intuitive controls that allow you to manage calls and also toggle noise cancellation modes.
Samsung tells us that these buds are IP57-certified for dhast and water resistance.
Pairing in effortless whether you need to hook these buds with an Android or Apple smart phone.
They work best with a Samsung smartphone no surprises here More and more brands are reserving a few audio features on their earbuds for smartphones within their brand stable.
In this case Spatial Audio with head tracking works only with Samsung smartphones, The earbuds fit really well, you can swap out the silicon tips in the box to achieve the best fit.
One of the most discernible improvements over previous editions of Samsung buds is the sound stage. These buds are powered by a two-way driver system that combines a Limm woofer and a planar tweeter. This ensures precise bass and an enhanced audio experience.
The buds deliver a wider soundstage and terrific audio that is easily one of the best we've experi enced on any TWS earbuds out there. The buds handle tive noise cancellation extremely well and the transpar ency mode works effectively, al lowing you to tune into external acsounds with a quick toggle.
Samsung claims 25 hours of battery life for the case with ANC and 30 hours without ANC.
Our test results were in line with these claims. While there are buds that offer better battery life. 6 hours for the buds (with ANC on) should work for most users. Samsung's Galaxy Huds 4 Pro are easily one of the best TWS Bluetooth buds, for users willing to pay a premium (Rs 22.999).