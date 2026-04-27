The most obvious update is design. Samsung opts for a lighter case. We dig the transparent design and the new horizontal layout that makes it easier for the buds to dock and remove The case also feels more compact and lighter in your hand or pocket.

The flat, brushed metal stems don't just look premium but also allow the buds to sit comfortably in your ears even through vigorcus gym workouts as we discovered. The stems come with intuitive controls that allow you to manage calls and also toggle noise cancellation modes.

Samsung tells us that these buds are IP57-certified for dhast and water resistance.

Pairing in effortless whether you need to hook these buds with an Android or Apple smart phone.