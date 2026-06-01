DT Next Tech | Realme's new smartwatch has just dropped

CHENNAI: Realme has just unveiled its all-new wearable that lands in the Rs 5-10K smartwatch segment. The Realme Watch S5 stands out with its gloss ceramic texture and comes in a choice of two colourways. We’re partial to the Sand White option that complements the device’s minimalist, almost fluid user interface. The S5 is under 50 gm (even with its silicon strip) and is quite light on your wrist. The watch features premium analog aesthetics with its circular aluminium alloy dial while the rear housing features a ceramic-textured finish that’s comfortable to wear.