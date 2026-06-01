DT Next Tech | Realme's new smartwatch has just dropped

CHENNAI: Realme has just unveiled its all-new wearable that lands in the Rs 5-10K smartwatch segment. The Realme Watch S5 stands out with its gloss ceramic texture and comes in a choice of two colourways. We’re partial to the Sand White option that complements the device’s minimalist, almost fluid user interface. The S5 is under 50 gm (even with its silicon strip) and is quite light on your wrist. The watch features premium analog aesthetics with its circular aluminium alloy dial while the rear housing features a ceramic-textured finish that’s comfortable to wear.
Most active users lean on buttons for easy controls, the Realme Watch S5 comes with a unique triple-button layout that includes a fully functional rotating digital crown. This crown allows you to scroll through menus with minimal effort. The 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels / 302 PPI) is one the highlights of this smartwatch and hits a peak brightness of 1500 nits ensuring a vivid viewing experience across indoor and outdoor environments.
Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate that the device comes with independent GPS and support for 5 global satellite navigation systems. It’s geared for running routines with aerobic efficiency tracking and accurate VO2 Max estimations. You can run in the rain thanks to its 5 ATM waterproof status. It ticks key wellness boxes including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and noise tracking. You get a choice of over 110 sports modes to track different workouts and sports.
Battery life can be a deal breaker for smartwatches, Realme claims up to 20 days of battery life for the S5. Battery performance usually boils down to individual use-case scenarios especially on GPS usage and activating the Always On Display (AOD). The Realme Watch S5 finds the balance between a lifestyle statement and a smartwatch that packs enough wellness features in this price segment (Rs 7,499)