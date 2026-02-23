DT Next Tech | Realme's new clip-style earbuds

CHENNAI: The Realme Buds Clip breaks the clutter in the crowded Bluetooth TWS earbuds segment with a unique form factor.
Positioned as Realme’s first ever clip-style true wireless earphones, these earbuds score on style and audio performance.
The Buds Clip land in the competitive Rs 5,000 – Rs 10,000 price segment and offer a unique clip form.
They can pass off as a stylish fashion accessory clipped to your ears but are equally a practical option. These buds offer the freedom of open-wear listening that is crafted to hug the curves of your ear while delivering all-day comfort and a secure fit.
Realme has crafted these buds with a unique titanium alloy for durability. The Buds Clip are IP55 certified for dust and water resistance.
We like the clean, minimalistic design aesthetic. At 5.3 gm these buds are feather light and slip into a matte textured charging case.
Realme’s Buds Clip feature an 11mm dual-driver system powered by the NextBass algorithm, Directional Sound-Leap Technology to reduce sound leakage, and 3D Spatial Audio for a more immersive experience.
Extras include AI ENC for calls, Gemini-powered AI Voice Assistant, 45ms low-latency mode and intuitive tap controls. Battery life (up tp 36 hours) is another win making these stylish earbuds a practical and compelling option. (Rs 5,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)