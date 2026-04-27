DT Next Tech | Realme's new budget smartphone with a massive battery

Realme calls it "Thunder Frost' design, the Narzo 100 Lite stands out with clean lines and a stylish design that looks particularly good in the Frost Silver colour variant.

It features military-guide shock resistance and IP64 dust and water resistance Resalme keeps the helt to 212 gm the device is 8.45 mm thick despite a massive battery under the hood.

The 7000 mAh battery is one of the talk-ing points of this device, Realme claims that the battery is geared for long-term of dura bility with up to 6-year hat tery health.