CHENNAI: The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is the brand's new budget smartphone and comes with a massive battery Realme would like us to believe that this device is more than just a battery champion and of fors solid value for users looking for a smartphone under Re 15K.
Realme calls it "Thunder Frost' design, the Narzo 100 Lite stands out with clean lines and a stylish design that looks particularly good in the Frost Silver colour variant.
It features military-guide shock resistance and IP64 dust and water resistance Resalme keeps the helt to 212 gm the device is 8.45 mm thick despite a massive battery under the hood.
The 7000 mAh battery is one of the talk-ing points of this device, Realme claims that the battery is geared for long-term of dura bility with up to 6-year hat tery health.
It doubles up as a power bank with reverse charging At its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 6000 Octa-Core chip set, built on a finm process that is backed by a 5300mm Airflow VC cooling system for sus tained performance even dur ing heavy usage.
You get a choice of three storage options 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.
The camera duties are handled by a 5MP selfie shooter and a 13MP rear cam backed with Al tools like Al Eraser 2.0 and Al Clear Face to enhance your images for your social feeds.
The Narzo 100 Lite features a 6.9-inch HD (1570 x 720 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate that peaks at 900 nits. The device is propelled by Realme UI that's based on Android 16 and is a compelling budget smartphone option. (Rs 12.495 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this uvekly column.)