DT Next Tech | Pova 8 aims to break away from the norm with an edgy design and a massive battery

It all starts with the design. Purposeful design is one of the buzz words in the smartphone space. It’s not just design that looks different but also an approach to aesthetics that puts a focus on practicality. The Pova 8 leans towards a cyberpunk design language with a sci-fi inspired vibe. We like the glossy back panel, the flat-edged frame and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s embedded in the tactile power button. The highlight of the device is the Alive Matrix.

Comparisons with Nothing’s Glyph Matrix are inevitable, This dot-matrix LED panel is cleverly integrated in the rear camera island and can trigger up to 49 unique animations. You can tweak the specific lighting patterns via the HiOS software that powers this device. It’s more than just a cosmetic upgrade, you also get handy, glanceable notifications if you experience FOMO during meetings or when you’re at the movies. The device comes in a choice of two RAM options – 6GB or 8GB. Both variants pack 128GB of internal storage. The device is powered by the MediaTek 7100 chipset that did well in our tests. It’s also gamer proof.