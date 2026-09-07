DT Next Tech | Portronics’ new wireless power bank features unique, aesthetic camera lens

CHENNAI: We’ve seen big strides in smartphone battery tech over the last couple of years and yet battery anxiety hasn’t completely disappeared. Portronics has recently launched Portronics Power Shutter Air 20K that features a unique design. As the name suggests, this is a 20,000mAh wireless power bank designed for convenient, on-the-go charging. It offers the convenience of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, 20W Type-C PD output, and multi-device compatibility.
The Power Shutter Air 20K is available comes in three colours - Black, Blue, and a bold Orange. It features a sleek, compact body with rounded edges and a smooth finish. The premium aesthetic is enhanced by the distinctive circular magnetic charging pad that also adds to its functional appeal. It comes with an integrated lanyard loop while the built-in detachable Type-C cable is a handy inclusion that eliminates the need to carry an additional charging cable. This high-capacity power bank supports 15W Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging, with reinforced magnets that help maintain secure alignment during charging. Its smart power management is designed to improve charging efficiency and manage heat, while the 20W Type-C PD output enables fast wired charging. When wireless and wired charging are used simultaneously, it delivers a combined output of up to 22.5W.
The Power Shutter Air 20K is Apple Watch compatible and works with a wide range of Qi2 and Type-C-enabled iOS and Android devices. A digital LED battery display provides a real-time view of the remaining battery percentage. But most of all it’s the distinct camera-inspired design layout that sets this power bank apart. (Launch price: Rs 2,499)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)