DT Next Tech | Portronics’ new wireless power bank features unique, aesthetic camera lens

The Power Shutter Air 20K is Apple Watch compatible and works with a wide range of Qi2 and Type-C-enabled iOS and Android devices. A digital LED battery display provides a real-time view of the remaining battery percentage. But most of all it’s the distinct camera-inspired design layout that sets this power bank apart. (Launch price: Rs 2,499)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)