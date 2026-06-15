DT Next Tech | Portronics launches Titan 35, a heavy duty power bank for on the go charging

CHENNAI: Heavy duty users and road warriors need a charging solution that goes beyond just powering up one device – typically your smartphone. This is where Portronics’ newest power bank – the Portronics Titan 35 fits in. It’s designed as a device for fast and convenient charging on the go.
This power bank combines portability, multi-device compatibility, and advanced fast-charging technology. The Titan 35 is built to support modern work, travel, and everyday connectivity needs. The Titan 35 comes in a sleek matte black finish with a compact and lightweight design.
This device can slip into your backpacks or handbags without a fuss, making it an ideal travel companion or a convenient option for daily commutes. The integrated Type-C and 8-Pin cables eliminate the hassle of carrying separate charging wires, while also doubling as a convenient carrying strap for everyday portability. The Titan 35 supports up to 35W Type-C PD fast charging, enabling rapid power delivery for smartphones, tablets, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, portable gaming consoles, and even the latest MacBook Air.
This power bank is powered by advanced PPS (Programmable Power Supply) technology, and intelligently optimises voltage and current according to the connected device, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient charging with improved thermal management and reduced power fluctuations.
The bright LED is a convenient option and displays the exact remaining battery percentage, allowing you to monitor power levels easily. The power bank also includes a Type-C input/output port and an additional 18W USB-A output port, enabling simultaneous charging of multiple devices. The Titan 35 also features multiple layers of protection including overcharge protection, short-circuit protection and advanced temperature control. (Rs 2,049)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)