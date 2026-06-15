DT Next Tech | Portronics launches Titan 35, a heavy duty power bank for on the go charging

This power bank combines portability, multi-device compatibility, and advanced fast-charging technology. The Titan 35 is built to support modern work, travel, and everyday connectivity needs. The Titan 35 comes in a sleek matte black finish with a compact and lightweight design.

This device can slip into your backpacks or handbags without a fuss, making it an ideal travel companion or a convenient option for daily commutes. The integrated Type-C and 8-Pin cables eliminate the hassle of carrying separate charging wires, while also doubling as a convenient carrying strap for everyday portability. The Titan 35 supports up to 35W Type-C PD fast charging, enabling rapid power delivery for smartphones, tablets, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, portable gaming consoles, and even the latest MacBook Air.