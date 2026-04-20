DT Next Tech | Polar Loop makes a play for the premium activity tracker segment in India

You can connect the Polar Loop with your smartphone via the companion app (Polar Flow) and Bluetooth. The app offers actionable wellness data, the device also auto-detects workouts (we tested it out at the gym). We wish the app was more visually pleasing. This is an area where some of Polar’s rivals have a head start. But there’s one big difference, brands like Whoop require a subscription while Polar’s subscription-free model adds to its appeal. Battery life is another win. The Loop should last you about a week between each charge, that’s better than most smartwatches out there. The 170 mAh battery needs about an hour and a half to power up.