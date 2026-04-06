DT Next Tech | POCO’s new smartphone will satisfy your need for speed

CHENNAI: The POCO X8 Pro Max is the brand’s latest flagship killer. It’s tough for smartphones in this segment to cover all bases. The X8 Pro Max chooses performance backed by a massive battery. This one’s for heavy duty users and gamers but it has more than just one trick up its sleeve.
The X8 Pro Max is one of the better looking smartphones under 50K. It’s crafted with a metallic mid frame that is complemented by a fibreglass panel. It adds to the durability of the device. POCO seeks inspiration from high-performance racing for the design with a racetrack-inspired pill-shaped rear camera and vertical lines. POCO keeps the heft to 220 gm, impressive given the massive 9000 mAh battery under the hood. This monster battery is easily one of the headline features of this device and you won’t reach for your charger for two days even if you’re a moderate to heavy user. POCO sweetens the deal with a 100W in-box charger that powers this device in just over an hour.
We dig the Dynamic RGB lights that are integrated around the camera lenses. It adds a cool functionality to the device, these lights can be customised. You can lean on them for everything from charging status to notifications. The X8 Pro Max lives up to its promise on the performance front. It’s powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and comes in a choice of 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants. It blazed through our tests. It’s not just the hardware set up, the display is tuned for heavy duty gaming too. POCO is playing up the device’s WildBoost optimisation features and enhanced touch response. The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (2772 x 1280 pixels / 447 PPI) that peaks at 3500 nits is one of our favourite features and adds an extra pop to your gaming sessions and videos.
Camera enthusiasts might need to look at other options at this price. While the dual rear cam (that combines a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide cam) did a good job in optimal lighting, low-light results were less consistent. The POCO X8 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones under Rs 50K especially for those who put a premium on performance and battery life
(Rs 42,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column)