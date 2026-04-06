DT Next Tech | POCO’s new smartphone will satisfy your need for speed

Camera enthusiasts might need to look at other options at this price. While the dual rear cam (that combines a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide cam) did a good job in optimal lighting, low-light results were less consistent. The POCO X8 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones under Rs 50K especially for those who put a premium on performance and battery life

(Rs 42,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column)