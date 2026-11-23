CHENNAI: OPPO’s flagship Find X series is also a showcase of OPPO’s photography credentials. Find X smartphones benefit from OPPO’s deep collaboration with Swedish imaging brand Hasselblad. The Find X10 Pro Max is the newest addition to this line and arrives about six months after one of 2026’s most capable mobile shooters: the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The talking point of this device is it’s unique triple camera set-up that combines three 200MP lenses. But it’s more than just a sharp shooter.
The Find X10 Pro Max inherits the same design DNA that shaped the Find X9 series. OPPO does a great job with the weight distribution and ergonomics of this device. The device feels lighter than the 233 gm weight and is comfortable to clasp even with the back cover (that’s part of the standard retail package) on. This despite a massive 8000 mAh battery under the hood. Most users should be able to stretch for a day and a half without reaching out for the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger that’s bundled with the phone. OPPO seeks inspiration from a classic camera for the design, the Find X10 Pro Max is a good looking device with its textured glass panel and brushed metal frame.
At the heart of the Find X10 Pro Max is a MediaTek 9600 Pro chipset that teams up with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It gives this device extra wings. Hardcore gamers will also appreciate the immersive 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2772 x 1272 pixels) with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The display peaks at 3600 nits with excellent visibility across lighting scenarios, while the ultra-thin bezels add to its appeal as a binge-proof screen (the display is certified for Dolby Vision and HDR10+). The device is powered by OPPO’s Color OS 17 (based on Android 17) with heaps of customisation options but the pre-installed apps are a dampener.
Ultimately all conversations around the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max are likely to centre around it’s rear camera. The big talking point is OPPO’s choice of three 200MP lenses including the ultra-wide lens. This choice is significant given that most flagship cameras tend to sidestep the ultrawide lens. The X10 Pro Max isn’t just one of the best smartphones for ultrawide images and videos (especially landscapes) but also one of the most versatile mobile shooters out there.
The 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (with a 3x optical zoom) is a great addition while the Hasselblad partnership adds to its reputation as one of the best flagship camera experiences right now. Serious photography buffs might consider the Hasselblad extender convertor kit (an optional accessory at Rs 24,999) for enhanced zoom photography. The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is one of the most expensive smartphones from the OPPO stable but offers a well-rounded flagship that scores on all the features that matter for premium buyers.
(Rs 1,99,999)