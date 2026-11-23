The Find X10 Pro Max inherits the same design DNA that shaped the Find X9 series. OPPO does a great job with the weight distribution and ergonomics of this device. The device feels lighter than the 233 gm weight and is comfortable to clasp even with the back cover (that’s part of the standard retail package) on. This despite a massive 8000 mAh battery under the hood. Most users should be able to stretch for a day and a half without reaching out for the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger that’s bundled with the phone. OPPO seeks inspiration from a classic camera for the design, the Find X10 Pro Max is a good looking device with its textured glass panel and brushed metal frame.

At the heart of the Find X10 Pro Max is a MediaTek 9600 Pro chipset that teams up with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It gives this device extra wings. Hardcore gamers will also appreciate the immersive 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2772 x 1272 pixels) with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The display peaks at 3600 nits with excellent visibility across lighting scenarios, while the ultra-thin bezels add to its appeal as a binge-proof screen (the display is certified for Dolby Vision and HDR10+). The device is powered by OPPO’s Color OS 17 (based on Android 17) with heaps of customisation options but the pre-installed apps are a dampener.