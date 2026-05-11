DT Next Tech | OnePlus ups its tablet game

You’ll only realise how slim this tab is when you hold it in your hand. The Tab 4 is easily one of the best-looking tabs; at 5.94 mm it’s incredibly thin and weighs 672 gm. You don’t feel that heft despite a massive 13.2-inch display.

The 3.4K ‘Tru Color Display’ (3392 x 2400 pixels) is the headline feature. We like the 7:5 Aspect Ratio, that works really well for immersing yourself in your gaming sessions or videos. It’s just the type of tab for a long flight when you need to catch up on your favourite show. The display hits a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is ultra-smooth with a 144Hz refresh rate. You won’t notice the slim bezels making this tablet easy to recommend on the strength of its display.