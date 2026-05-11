DT Next Tech | OnePlus ups its tablet game

CHENNAI: There was a time when one brand largely dominated the premium Android tablet space. That’s changed in the 2020s. OnePlus has levelled up with a slew of tablet launches in the 2020s that has placed it in the consideration set for users looking for a premium tab. The OnePlus Tab 4 is the brand’s flagship tab for 2026 and its feature packed.
You’ll only realise how slim this tab is when you hold it in your hand. The Tab 4 is easily one of the best-looking tabs; at 5.94 mm it’s incredibly thin and weighs 672 gm. You don’t feel that heft despite a massive 13.2-inch display.
The 3.4K ‘Tru Color Display’ (3392 x 2400 pixels) is the headline feature. We like the 7:5 Aspect Ratio, that works really well for immersing yourself in your gaming sessions or videos. It’s just the type of tab for a long flight when you need to catch up on your favourite show. The display hits a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is ultra-smooth with a 144Hz refresh rate. You won’t notice the slim bezels making this tablet easy to recommend on the strength of its display.
OnePlus opts for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that gives this device extra wings. Whether you’re gaming or working on a spreadsheet, this device has you covered. OnePlus offers this tablet in a choice of two storage options – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. The Pad 4 scored in our battery tests thanks to a massive 13,380 mAh battery under the hood. The battery powers up in quick time, courtesy the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger in the box.
The Tab 4 is propelled by Oxygen OS 16 that adds to the device’s multi-tasking capabilities. If you’re looking at the device as a laptop alternative, you can add a keyboard and OnePlus’ Stylo Pro stylus to your purchase. The OnePlus Tab 4 is one of the best premium Android tablets you can buy now. It scores with a gorgeous display, stellar performance and a dependable battery.