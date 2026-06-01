DT Next Tech | OnePlus Nord CE6 comes with a monster battery and upgrades all around

One of the key changes over last year’s CE5 is the choice of chipset. At the heart of the CE6 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset that powers quite a few smartphones in this segment. The CE6 doesn’t break a sweat in multi-tasking or gaming tests and comes in a choice of two storage variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Camera duties on the CE5 are handled by a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 32MP selfie shooter in the mix. OnePlus opted to omit the ultra-wide lens that we saw on the CE5. While that might disappoint some camera enthusiasts, OnePlus gives the display on the CE6 a significant upgrade. This one’s a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate the peaks at 3600 nits. It’s one of the key enhancements that makes the OnePlus Nord CE6 a compelling option at its asking price. (Rs 31,999 onwards)