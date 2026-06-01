DT Next Tech | OnePlus Nord CE6 comes with a monster battery and upgrades all around

CHENNAI: CE stands for Core Edition. This year’s OnePlus Nord CE6 has redefined what OnePlus defines as the core features that users are seeking in 2026. The CE6 comes with a couple of key upgrades that includes a much bigger battery and an improved display but there are changes in the camera set-up over last year’s CE5 that seem to suggest that the Core Edition’s priorities have changed. The OnePlus Nord CE6 lands in a market segment where customers have multiple options, does it stand out in this sub Rs 35K segment?
The Nord CE6 holds its own with its slim profile. OnePlus calls it Golden-ratio curves that are designed for more comfort, making the device easier to clasp. We think these intentional curves don’t just add to the design aesthetic but also make the CE6 easier to use. It’s easy to recommend the Fresh Blue – a subtle yet elegant shade of sky blue. The device also comes in Lunar Pearl and Pitch Black. Durability is one of the highlights of the CE6 that comes with a IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K rating. It’s ready for those splashes and drops.
If there’s one reason the Nord CE6 needs to be on your radar, it’s battery life or two-day battery life in this case. Most users should comfortably manage two days on a full charging cycle, making this an antidote for battery anxiety. OnePlus packs a 8000 mAh battery under the hood despite its 215 gm heft. The inbox, 80W SUPERVOOC charger powers this device in under 90 minutes, adding to its appeal as a battery champ.
One of the key changes over last year’s CE5 is the choice of chipset. At the heart of the CE6 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset that powers quite a few smartphones in this segment. The CE6 doesn’t break a sweat in multi-tasking or gaming tests and comes in a choice of two storage variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
Camera duties on the CE5 are handled by a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 32MP selfie shooter in the mix. OnePlus opted to omit the ultra-wide lens that we saw on the CE5. While that might disappoint some camera enthusiasts, OnePlus gives the display on the CE6 a significant upgrade. This one’s a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate the peaks at 3600 nits. It’s one of the key enhancements that makes the OnePlus Nord CE6 a compelling option at its asking price. (Rs 31,999 onwards)