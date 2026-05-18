DT Next Tech | Oneplus nord CE 6 lite delivers bang for your buck

CHENNAI: A global RAM shortage and increasing input prices have put immense pressure on smartphone brands. It’s a tricky time for value-conscious consumers looking for a smartphone that delivers more for less. It’s this market segment that OnePlus is aiming for with it’s all-new OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. This is OnePlus’ entry-level smartphone, the brand is pitching this as a product that offers some of the key OnePlus brand attributes at an affordable price. Does the CE 6 Lite walk the talk?
We checked out the Hyper Black colour way. The CE 6 Lite also comes in a Vivid Mint option. OnePlus opts for a polycarbonate frame that feels good in your hand. The device doesn’t look tacky despite the plastic build and exudes a refined vibe. We dig the clean matte finish that makes it easier to grip without a back cover and also less prone to fingerprints and smudges. OnePlus tells us that this smartphone has a military-grade drop certification. It’s IP64 certified for dust and water resistance.
OnePlus keeps the heft to under 210 gm; it certainly doesn’t feel clunky. This is particularly impressive because the CE 6 Lite comes with a 7000 mAh battery under the hood. It lasted almost two days when our camera usage and screen time wasn’t excessive. The battery is a big win and should please heavy duty users. OnePlus has bundled a 45W SUPERVOOC in the box that can take this device from 1 to 50% in less than an hour.
At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. We checked out the top-end 8GB/256GB storage variant. The device also comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options. The device consistently clocked above 2900 in our Geekbench (multi-core) test and should work for most average users.
Gamers will appreciate the highly fluid 144Hz refresh rate display. The 6.72-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels / 392 PPI) peaks at 1000 nits; it’s one of the better displays at this price point. If you’re likely to use this display for gaming, you’d be pleased to know that the display supports 144 FPS in casual titles and delivers steady 60 FPS gameplay in BGMI. You also get a large internal vapour chamber to prevent overheating during prolonged gaming.
The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens that teams up with a 2MP depth-assist sensor. The cam can shoot videos at 4K resolution at 30 FPS. Images are quite sharp in optimal light but quite average in low-light. There’s also an 8MP selfie shooter in the mix. OnePlus’ Oxygen OS 16 adds to the device’s appeal and comes with a bunch of AI tools.
The OnePlus Nord CE Lite 6 ticks some key boxes. We like the design and form factor, the device also features an immersive display backed by a massive battery that makes it a compelling proposition in this price segment.
(Rs 20,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)