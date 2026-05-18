DT Next Tech | Oneplus nord CE 6 lite delivers bang for your buck

We checked out the Hyper Black colour way. The CE 6 Lite also comes in a Vivid Mint option. OnePlus opts for a polycarbonate frame that feels good in your hand. The device doesn’t look tacky despite the plastic build and exudes a refined vibe. We dig the clean matte finish that makes it easier to grip without a back cover and also less prone to fingerprints and smudges. OnePlus tells us that this smartphone has a military-grade drop certification. It’s IP64 certified for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus keeps the heft to under 210 gm; it certainly doesn’t feel clunky. This is particularly impressive because the CE 6 Lite comes with a 7000 mAh battery under the hood. It lasted almost two days when our camera usage and screen time wasn’t excessive. The battery is a big win and should please heavy duty users. OnePlus has bundled a 45W SUPERVOOC in the box that can take this device from 1 to 50% in less than an hour.