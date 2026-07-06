DT Next Tech | OnePlus Nord Buds 4 punches above its weight

The Nord Buds 4 come in two colour ways – Stellar Black and Astra Teal (that we checked out). We like the matte finish of the charging case that adds to its refined, almost premium appeal. The case weighs just above 30 gm, the buds weigh 4.3 gm each. These buds feel light in your ear, while the ergonomic fit ensures they don’t pop out even during runs or workouts. They are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance.

Pairing is ultra-smooth - we paired this device with a Google Pixel smartphone and an iPhone. The companion app allows you to customise settings and offers a clean interface. One of the key highlights of these earbuds is the 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC) solution. We think that it’s one of the best at this price point and does a good job even in noisy environments. The Buds 4 are kitted with 6 mics that boost call performance.