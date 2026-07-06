DT Next Tech | OnePlus Nord Buds 4 punches above its weight

CHENNAI: The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 arrive at a time when we’ve seen quite a few exciting games and upsets in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. These buds land around the Rs 3K price point with big ambitions, akin to lesser known football nations aiming for their shot in the big league. Do these budget TWS Bluetooth earbuds deliver value for their asking price?
The Nord Buds 4 come in two colour ways – Stellar Black and Astra Teal (that we checked out). We like the matte finish of the charging case that adds to its refined, almost premium appeal. The case weighs just above 30 gm, the buds weigh 4.3 gm each. These buds feel light in your ear, while the ergonomic fit ensures they don’t pop out even during runs or workouts. They are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance.
Pairing is ultra-smooth - we paired this device with a Google Pixel smartphone and an iPhone. The companion app allows you to customise settings and offers a clean interface. One of the key highlights of these earbuds is the 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC) solution. We think that it’s one of the best at this price point and does a good job even in noisy environments. The Buds 4 are kitted with 6 mics that boost call performance.
One of the areas where the Nord Buds 4 punch above their weight is sound quality thanks to 3D spatial audio. Each earbud features a 12 mm titanium-coated dynamic driver. The Nord Buds 4 do a good job at medium (typically 50-60%) volume levels with a boosted bass. The treble jarred slightly when we pushed it beyond 80%. It’s not just music playback, the Buds 4 features Game Sound Spatial Audio that helps FPS (First person shooter) gamers identify key audio cues such as footsteps and gunshots with greater precision.
Battery life is a big win. OnePlus promises 54 hours of playback time. While we didn’t run the Buds 4 for that duration, the battery usage patterns match this claim. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 11 hours of playback. The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are easy to recommend for users looking for budget TWS buds for calls and music. They come with handy features like Bluetooth 6.1 and Dual Device connection and deliver a great ANC and acoustic experience at an affordable price tag.
(Rs 3,099 - special launch price)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)