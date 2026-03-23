DT Next Tech | Nothing redefines the mid-range smartphone

Design has been Nothing’s calling card. This is not design that just makes a statement to break the clutter but design that thoughtfully blends edgy hardware with a minimalist UI.

The Nothing 4a Pro is a departure from Nothing’s trademark transparent design with a metal unibody template that we dig. At 7.95 mm, it’s remarkably thin and feels great in your hand. The device comes in three colour ways with the silver variant highlighting Nothing’s unique design approach for the 4a Pro.