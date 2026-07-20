DT Next Tech | Noise Master Buds 2 offers Bose-tuned sound & funky design

Noise doesn’t break new ground with the design template and it’s a good thing. You get the same vinyl-inspired aesthetic with an IPX5 certification for dust and water resistance. The circles on the case that mimic a vinyl record lend it a cool touch but tend to attract dust. You get a choice of three colours – Carbon, Aurum and Mercury, and it’s tough to pick a winner. They all standout in a crowd and in a segment where design rarely cuts the clutter. The buds are featherlight and are comfortable to wear for extended music sessions or long flights, they always felt secure and didn’t pop out even during rigorous workouts in our tests.

You will notice a ‘Sound by Bose’ branding on the lid of the charging case. These buds benefit from Noise’s partnership with Bose and deliver an acoustic experience that punches way above its price tag. We dig the balanced sound profile with clear mids and excellent highs. Set up is a breeze and the companion app offers multiple settings, so you can tweak your sound. Noise cancellation (51dB) is quite good too, these buds did a good job across sound environments. Our battery experience matched Noise’s claims. The brand claims 30 hours (with the case) and 6 hours for the buds.