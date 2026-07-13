Technology

DT Next Tech | Moto’s new Android tab

The highlight of the Pad 70 Pro is its massive 13-inch 3.5K display (3504 x 2190 pixels)with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s one of the best displays in this price band and is backed up by quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos.
Moto Pad 70 Pro
Moto Pad 70 Pro
Updated on

CHENNAI: Motorola has been rolling out multiple smartphones through 2026, the brand has just unveiled the Moto Pad 70 Pro, it’s all-new Android tablet that lands in the sub Rs 40K price segment. Motorola is pitching the Pad 70 Pro as an ideal entertainment + productivity device with accessories that add to its appeal.

The memory is expandable up to 2TB with support for microSD cards. An AI-powered stylus – the Moto Pen Pro, is part of the standard retail package. It’s a great accessory for sketching or note taking. You can buy a Snap- on keyboard (approximately Rs 6,000) that features a Smart Key for instant AI assistance, adding to the tab’s credentials as a serious productivity accessory. (Rs 36,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)

Motorola
Android
DT Next Tech
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in