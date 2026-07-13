DT Next Tech | Moto’s new Android tab

The memory is expandable up to 2TB with support for microSD cards. An AI-powered stylus – the Moto Pen Pro, is part of the standard retail package. It’s a great accessory for sketching or note taking. You can buy a Snap- on keyboard (approximately Rs 6,000) that features a Smart Key for instant AI assistance, adding to the tab’s credentials as a serious productivity accessory. (Rs 36,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)