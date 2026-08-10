DT Next Tech | Logitech MK250 combines a wireless mouse and Bluetooth keyboard for easy connectivity

This combo includes an M196 mouse companion designed for ambidextrous users. This wireless mouse delivers comfortable, precise navigation with smooth optical tracking and fluid line-by-line scrolling. The MK250 Combo offers 12 months of battery life for both the keyboard and mouse and comes in a range of colour options including a cool shade of Rose.

(Rs 2,195)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)