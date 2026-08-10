DT Next Tech | Logitech MK250 combines a wireless mouse and Bluetooth keyboard for easy connectivity

CHENNAI: Hybrid workflows have changed the way we work and the way we consume Content. The Logitech MK250 Combo is tailored for these workflows and offers a combination of a versatile Bluetooth keyboard and wireless mouse. This combo offers easy connectivity at an affordable price tag. It’s the perfect set-up for a large display or if you need to pair a mouse and keyboard to a tablet for on-the-go productivity.
The K250 Bluetooth Keyboard is crafted with recycled plastic and features a spill-resistant design. It’s designed for users across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and certified to Work with Chromebook (WWCB). This sleek keyboard comes with a space-saving design that fits your unique workspace. You get a full-featured layout - complete with a numeric keypad, arrow keys, and pre-defined F-key shortcuts. It connects instantly via Bluetooth and comes with adjustable tilt legs that offers a 7-degree typing angle for comfort.
This combo includes an M196 mouse companion designed for ambidextrous users. This wireless mouse delivers comfortable, precise navigation with smooth optical tracking and fluid line-by-line scrolling. The MK250 Combo offers 12 months of battery life for both the keyboard and mouse and comes in a range of colour options including a cool shade of Rose.
(Rs 2,195)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)