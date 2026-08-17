DT Next Tech | Life in the fast lane: the Motorola Edge 70 Max is a speed champ

Moto’s high-performance intent plays out in the design language of the Edge 70 Max. The flat frame is a clear contrast to the curves we love on the Edge 70 series. It’s heavier (221 gm) and thicker than devices like the Edge 70 Pro+ and yet doesn’t feel clunky. Most smartphone brands have perfected weight distribution; Moto is no exception. The colour palette is more understated than the bolder colours we’ve seen on previous Edge 70 series smartphones. The elegant matte finish adds to its premium appeal and ensures that the device is less slippery and doesn’t attract fingerprints easily.

The Edge Max focuses on three key areas that matter for heavy-duty users; it’s the display that impressed us the most. The 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display (1440 x 3168 pixels / 510 PPI) hits a peak brightness (the High Brightness Mode figure is 2100 nits) of 7000 nits. Colours are punchy and the 144Hz refresh rate makes it ultra-smooth for gaming. The display offers excellent visibility even under harsh sunlight.