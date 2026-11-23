LG calls it ‘The Giant of Entertainment’, this massive TV aims to bring the cinema home with Precision Dimming Ultra, Dynamic QNED Color Pro with Intertek-certified 100 percent colour volume and AI Super Upscaling that deliver deep contrast. It offers rich colour and crisp 4K detail across the ultra-large screen. Live sports action is one of the key usage case scenarios for big-screen TVs. The QNED evo recreates the stadium atmosphere with AI Sound Pro with virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound and real-time sports updates on webOS 26 that bring the energy of the stadium to live matches at home.

Gamers will appreciate the immersive visuals: VRR up to 165Hz, Motion Booster up to 330Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode ensure fast-paced games are smooth and responsive. LG’s webOS 26 adds AI-based personalisation, including Voice ID, AI Concierge and multi-AI support, all secured by LG Shield. (Rs 14,99,990)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)