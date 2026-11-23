CHENNAI: LG recently unveiled its ultra-large, 115-inch (292 cm) LG QNED evo AI Mini LED TV. This TV is the largest model in its 2026 QNED evo lineup. It comes at a time when most brands are upping their home entertainment game in the premium segment to complement the wide availability of high quality, HDR content across OTT platforms.
LG calls it ‘The Giant of Entertainment’, this massive TV aims to bring the cinema home with Precision Dimming Ultra, Dynamic QNED Color Pro with Intertek-certified 100 percent colour volume and AI Super Upscaling that deliver deep contrast. It offers rich colour and crisp 4K detail across the ultra-large screen. Live sports action is one of the key usage case scenarios for big-screen TVs. The QNED evo recreates the stadium atmosphere with AI Sound Pro with virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound and real-time sports updates on webOS 26 that bring the energy of the stadium to live matches at home.
Gamers will appreciate the immersive visuals: VRR up to 165Hz, Motion Booster up to 330Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium and Auto Low Latency Mode ensure fast-paced games are smooth and responsive. LG’s webOS 26 adds AI-based personalisation, including Voice ID, AI Concierge and multi-AI support, all secured by LG Shield. (Rs 14,99,990)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)