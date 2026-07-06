DT Next Tech | Lava’s new budget smartphone

CHENNAI: At a time when smartphone prices are increasing, Lava has launched a new budget smartphone just under Rs 10K that aims to offer a stylish option at an attractive price tag. The homegrown Indian brand has positioned the Lava Smart 4 Plus as a ‘No tension Phone’ for users seeking a reliable yet stylish smartphone with a dependable battery.
The Smart 4 Plus comes in a choice of two colours – Himalayan Silver and Nilgiri Blue, with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Lava keeps the thickness to 8.5 mm despite a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. The device offers 10W standard charging via a USB Type-C port. Lava claims over 10 hours of YouTube playback time. The waterdrop-style notch is one of the distinctive design elements in the massive 6.75-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels / 260 PPI) that features a 90Hz refresh rate. The display hits a peak brightness of 450 nits.
At its heart is a UNISOC 9863A Octa-Core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB by using available storage. The device offers support for 4G networks and comes with a dual SIM slot. It runs on Android 15 Go with an assurance of two years of security updates. Camera duties are handled by a 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera and a 5MP Selfie Camera. The Lava Smart 4 Plus offers a value-for-money option for users looking for a smartphone around Rs 10K with a large display and a dependable battery. (Rs 9,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)