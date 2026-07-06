DT Next Tech | Lava’s new budget smartphone

At its heart is a UNISOC 9863A Octa-Core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB by using available storage. The device offers support for 4G networks and comes with a dual SIM slot. It runs on Android 15 Go with an assurance of two years of security updates. Camera duties are handled by a 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera and a 5MP Selfie Camera. The Lava Smart 4 Plus offers a value-for-money option for users looking for a smartphone around Rs 10K with a large display and a dependable battery. (Rs 9,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)