DT Next Tech | Is this the laptop of the year?

CHENNAI: The MacBook Neo might be well one of the most significant products Apple has unveiled in a while. Rumours had been swirling about a budget MacBook, the Neo finally kept its date this month. It’s generated a lot of buzz; from its price tag to choice of processor to the premium build, the chatter has continued to build. It’s been my daily driver for a few weeks now and it hardly skips a beat.
The first thing that sets the Neo apart is it’s build. In a laptop segment where plastic holds sway, the MacBook Neo’s aluminium chassis breaks the clutter. The laptop comes in four stunning colours, including our favourite – Citrus. You’ll notice design elements that remind you of the MacBook Pro and the Air. The keyboard is terrific, one of the features that first-time MacBook users will appreciate. There are no illuminated keys though, a feature some night owls might miss. Apple offers a Touch ID sensor (for instant fingerprint recognition) only on the top-end 8GB/512GB variant. Both USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack are positioned on the left side. There’s no MagSafe charging port like other MacBooks. Apple opts for a Multi-Touch trackpad, it’s one of the best at this price point and adds to the overall experience.
One of the things that truly surprised me was the performance. Apple’s bold move to power the Neo with the A18 Pro chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro seems to have paid off. Multi-tasking was a breeze, the laptop didn’t really slow down even as I had multiple windows open. We would have liked to see more than 8GB of RAM though. If your workflows involve complex video editing, you might need to look elsewhere. The Neo has enough firepower for most average users who lean on their laptop for Office applications. The Neo is also a great binge-watch device. Apple has positioned two side-firing speaker grilles on either side. The 13-inch LED display (2408 x 1506 pixels / 219 PPI) hits a peak brightness of 500 nits. Colours are gorgeous, blacks are deep.
Battery life is solid, Apple claims 16 hours of video playback. That might depend on your use-case scenarios as well as your screen brightness settings. The MacBook Neo is a solid value proposition (Especially if you can take advantage of the student discount and buy it at Rs 59,900). Apple skips on some of the features that you find in the MacBook Air but it’s still a great buy for first-time MacBook users. (Rs 69,900 onwards)