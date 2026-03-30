DT Next Tech | Is this the laptop of the year?

One of the things that truly surprised me was the performance. Apple’s bold move to power the Neo with the A18 Pro chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro seems to have paid off. Multi-tasking was a breeze, the laptop didn’t really slow down even as I had multiple windows open. We would have liked to see more than 8GB of RAM though. If your workflows involve complex video editing, you might need to look elsewhere. The Neo has enough firepower for most average users who lean on their laptop for Office applications. The Neo is also a great binge-watch device. Apple has positioned two side-firing speaker grilles on either side. The 13-inch LED display (2408 x 1506 pixels / 219 PPI) hits a peak brightness of 500 nits. Colours are gorgeous, blacks are deep.