DT Next Tech | Infinix Note 60 Pro – redefining the mid-range smartphone

The rear camera set-up includes a 50MP (f/1.59) primary cam and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. While images shot with the primary lens are generally good, results with the ultra-wide lens are less consistent. You get a whole bunch of AI tools to make your images social media proof. One of the cool add-ons in the device is The Active Matrix Display that doesn’t just offer useful notifications but gives you a whole host of customisation options. It’s well executed and adds a fun element to the device.

That’s not the only add-on, you also get a sensor on the right side of the device that monitors everything from heart rate and variability to blood oxygen via the My Health App. Infinix’s XOS 16 is quite easy on the eye and is one of the more underrated custom UI on any smartphone, we only wish the device came with fewer pre-installed apps. The Infinix 60 Pro is one of the best Infinix smartphones we’ve ever checked out. It covers key bases and comes with a premium design, making it one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 30K.

(Rs 28,999 onwards)