DT Next Tech | Infinix Note 60 Pro – redefining the mid-range smartphone

CHENNAI: A lot of discussions in the smartphone space in 2026 have centred around pricing, impacted by a global RAM shortage that some geeks are calling ‘RAMageddon’. Consumers are finding it difficult to find smartphones that deliver bang for their buck. It’s why the Infinix Note 60 Pro couldn’t have been better timed. It’s not just one of the most ambitious smartphones from the Infinix stable, it’s packed with features that augment your smartphone experience.
The Note 60 Pro finds a balance between function and form. The device is crafted in aerospace grade aluminium, the camera bump is not too pronounced. We dig the matte finish on the back that plays out particularly well in the Solar Orange colour way that we tested. The device also comes in two other cool colours – Mocha Brown and Deep Ocean Blue. Infinix keeps the heft under 7.5 mm, the device weighs only 200 gm and feels great in your hand despite a massive battery.
The Note 60 Pro becomes the first Infinix device to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (the 7s Gen 4 in this case) and it didn’t stutter in our tests. We checked out the 8GB/128GB variant and it consistently clocked above 3300 in our Geekbench (multi-core) benchmark test. The device also comes in a 8GB/256 GB storage option. Gamers will also appreciate the immersive 6.78-inch, 1.5K display (1208 x 2644 pixels) backed by a stereo-speaker setup tuned by JBL.
The launch offer also includes a MagPower Wireless charging speaker that also doubles up as a phone stand. This immersive display is complemented by a massive 6500 mAh battery that should comfortably last you a day. There’s a 90W charger in the box, the device also offers wireless charging (30W) and allows you to connect with compatible accessories like the MagPower speaker.
The rear camera set-up includes a 50MP (f/1.59) primary cam and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. While images shot with the primary lens are generally good, results with the ultra-wide lens are less consistent. You get a whole bunch of AI tools to make your images social media proof. One of the cool add-ons in the device is The Active Matrix Display that doesn’t just offer useful notifications but gives you a whole host of customisation options. It’s well executed and adds a fun element to the device.
That’s not the only add-on, you also get a sensor on the right side of the device that monitors everything from heart rate and variability to blood oxygen via the My Health App. Infinix’s XOS 16 is quite easy on the eye and is one of the more underrated custom UI on any smartphone, we only wish the device came with fewer pre-installed apps. The Infinix 60 Pro is one of the best Infinix smartphones we’ve ever checked out. It covers key bases and comes with a premium design, making it one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 30K.
(Rs 28,999 onwards)