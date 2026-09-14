DT Next Tech | Infinix hot 70 Pro: Feature-packed mid-ranger

Infinix has focused on key features that matter for most buyers in this segment including a massive battery.

The device also features an interesting design element that gives it an edge in this price band.

One of the highlights of the Hot 70 Pro is the Dynamic Shine Design. Each of the colour ways offers a unique design experience. We checked out the Sik Glow Purple that changes patterns when we tilted the phone. It sets the Hot 70 Pro apart in this segment. We also like the Thermo Orange variant that changes colours as the temperature shifts.

The device feels good in your hand, Infinix keeps the thickness under 8mm, the phone weighs just over 200 gm despite a large display and robust battery under the hood. The Hot 70 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. The standout design element is the Active Matrix Cube, that’s great to have at this price.