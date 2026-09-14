DT Next Tech | Infinix hot 70 Pro: Feature-packed mid-ranger

CHENNAI: AS smartphone prices continue to spiral thanks to increasing input costs, mid-range options under Rs 25K are becoming increasingly difficult to find for most buyers. It’s why the Infinix Hot 70 Pro has our attention.
Infinix has focused on key features that matter for most buyers in this segment including a massive battery.
The device also features an interesting design element that gives it an edge in this price band.
One of the highlights of the Hot 70 Pro is the Dynamic Shine Design. Each of the colour ways offers a unique design experience. We checked out the Sik Glow Purple that changes patterns when we tilted the phone. It sets the Hot 70 Pro apart in this segment. We also like the Thermo Orange variant that changes colours as the temperature shifts.
The device feels good in your hand, Infinix keeps the thickness under 8mm, the phone weighs just over 200 gm despite a large display and robust battery under the hood. The Hot 70 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. The standout design element is the Active Matrix Cube, that’s great to have at this price.
This interactive pixel-LED display sits in the rear camera module and offers an array of notifications (like calls, battery alerts and texts) as well as cool interactive mini-games.
The device features a 6.76-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2344 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display hits a peak brightness of 910 nits and offers good visibility across most lighting conditions. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset. The device comes in a choice of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB storage options.
It should work for most users and handled everyday tasks and multi-tasking quite comfortably during our tests. The device consistently clocked scores around 2900 in our Geekbench (multi-core) test.
Camera duties on the Hot 70 Pro are handled by a 50MP Sony IMX882 lens and an 8MP selfie shooter. The camera is quite basic and doesn’t offer an ultra-wide option. Results are quite good in optimal light and leans on night mode for low-light captures.
You get a whole bunch of AI tools that include a handy AI Eraser feature. One of our favourite features is the 6000 mAh battery that comfortably lasted a day. You get a 45W charger that powers this device in just over an hour. It all adds up, making the Infinix Hot 70 Pro a great option in the sub Rs 25K price segment.
(Rs 24,999 onwards)