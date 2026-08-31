DT Next Tech | Google ups its camera and AI game with the new Pixel 11 Pro

CHENNAI: Google’s much anticipated Pixel 11 series kept its date in August 2026. Google launched the Pixel 11 Fold, the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro XL and the Google Pixel 11 Pro that we checked out. The Pixel 11 Pro makes a pitch for a pocketable smartphone with the best of Android that also shines in the camera department.
This year’s Pixel Pro looks even more elegant than its predecessor (the Pixel 10 Pro). The rear camera module is sleeker in a beautifully constructed device that uses a polished aluminium frame. The 2026 colour palette includes the hero colour – Canyon (a standout shade of orange) and Olive that wins our vote. We’re seeing more and more users going back to compact smartphones thanks to improved battery performance and a spec sheet that is similar to the bulkier Ultra or Pro XL (in the case of Google) versions. The Pixel 11 Pro weighs 204 gm and offers an intuitive, one-handed navigation experience.
While the Pixel 11 Pro may not represent a major overhaul over last year’s Pixel 10 Pro, there are some key improvements. This includes a brighter display that peaks at 3600 nits offering excellent visibility even under bright sunlight. The 6.3-inch LTPO OLED (1280 x 2856 pixels) display offers an immersive experience with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The Pixel 11 Pro is powered by the all-new Tensor G6 chip. It delivers a smoother experience and impacts everyday usage. We wish Google didn’t scale down the RAM of the entry-level variant from 16GB to 12GB. The new Tensor chip also improves battery performance. The device comes with a 4850 mAh battery under the hood that should comfortably last a day for most users.
Google’s Pixel camera continues to get better with every iteration. The Pixel 11 Pro is a case in point. The triple rear cam features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera. We saw improved results over last year’s 10 Pro in lowlight thanks to an improved f/1.68 aperture on the main sensor that allows more light. One of the talking points of this year’s Pixel camera is the 120x zoom that also leans on AI for image processing. That’s not the only handy feature. From Instant Night Sight for faster lowlight captures, to the teleprompter that Content creators will find useful and Magic Capture for action photography, the Pixel 11 Pro offers one of the best camera experiences on any smartphone. Add the best of Google’s AI tools and latest Android updates (all Pixel 11 devices come with 7 years of OS updates) and you have one of the best compact flagship smartphones you can buy right now.
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(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)