DT Next Tech | Google ups its camera and AI game with the new Pixel 11 Pro

Google’s Pixel camera continues to get better with every iteration. The Pixel 11 Pro is a case in point. The triple rear cam features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera. We saw improved results over last year’s 10 Pro in lowlight thanks to an improved f/1.68 aperture on the main sensor that allows more light. One of the talking points of this year’s Pixel camera is the 120x zoom that also leans on AI for image processing. That’s not the only handy feature. From Instant Night Sight for faster lowlight captures, to the teleprompter that Content creators will find useful and Magic Capture for action photography, the Pixel 11 Pro offers one of the best camera experiences on any smartphone. Add the best of Google’s AI tools and latest Android updates (all Pixel 11 devices come with 7 years of OS updates) and you have one of the best compact flagship smartphones you can buy right now.

(Rs 1,19,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)