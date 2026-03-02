DT Next Tech | Google has just unveiled the Pixel 10a

Over the years the Pixel a phones have also delivered one of the best camera experiences at this price point. The Google Pixel 10a is the latest device to join this line and comes with quite a few interesting enhancements.

The Pixel 10a looks remarkably similar to last year's Pixel 9a but there are quite a few subtle changes. Just like its predecessor, the Pixel 10a has virtually no camera bump, the rear cam blends seamlessly into the back of the device. The device is a tad lighter (3 gm) than the Pixel 9a.

Google sticks with the same 5100 mAh battery as last year but the charging speed gets a boost. This device is geared for 30W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. The Pixel 10a does not feature Pixelsnap' (Google's answer to MagSafe for magnetic charging and accessories) that debuted with the Google Pixel 10 series.