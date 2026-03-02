DT Next Tech | Google has just unveiled the Pixel 10a

CHENNAI: Google's 'Pixel a series devices have been one of our favourite options in the sub Rs 50K smartphone space. Google's entry-level smartphone offers a great step into the Pixel world with a clutter-free, pure play Android experience and quite a few of the Google smarts.
Over the years the Pixel a phones have also delivered one of the best camera experiences at this price point. The Google Pixel 10a is the latest device to join this line and comes with quite a few interesting enhancements.
The Pixel 10a looks remarkably similar to last year's Pixel 9a but there are quite a few subtle changes. Just like its predecessor, the Pixel 10a has virtually no camera bump, the rear cam blends seamlessly into the back of the device. The device is a tad lighter (3 gm) than the Pixel 9a.
Google sticks with the same 5100 mAh battery as last year but the charging speed gets a boost. This device is geared for 30W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. The Pixel 10a does not feature Pixelsnap' (Google's answer to MagSafe for magnetic charging and accessories) that debuted with the Google Pixel 10 series.
Google has opted to retain the same chipset Google Tensor G4) that powered the Pixel 9a. This choice might be influenced by the rising RAM prices that have significantly increased production costs for smartphone brands across the board.
Google has launched the Pixel 10a at the same launch price as the Pixel 9a last year. The Pixel 10a comes in four colour ways: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender and our favourite a funky shade of Berry. The device is kitted with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Google has bumped up the brightness in the display. The 6.3-inch Super Actua display now peaks at 3000 nits. Google has switched to Corning Glass 7i for improved scratch resistance. The Pixel 10a features more recycled materials than it's predecessors.
Google tells us that the aluminium frame uses 100% recycled aluminium while the back cover is made with 81% recycled plastic. The camera hardware is unchanged, you get a dual rear cam that includes a 48MP primary lens and a 13MP selfie shooter.
Google brings quite a few tricks from its Pixel 10 series phones like the Camera coach and Auto Best Take that give this mobile shooter a serious boost. The Google Pixel 10a comes with quite a few updates and offers a premium Google ecosystem experience; stay tuned for our deep-dive (Rs 49,999).