DT Next Tech | Canon unveils its latest professional camera kit for India

The EOS R6V comes with the powerful stills and video performance of the EOS R6 Mark III in a body that has been optimised for Filmmaking. The upgrades include a built-in cooling fan and vertical tripod socket for added flexibility and convenience. Its full-frame CMOS sensor, with up to 32.5 effective megapixels and 7K Open Gate recording, allow you to utilise the full field of view of ultra-wide-angle lenses opening different possibilities.

The RF 20-50 F4L IS USM LENS pairs effortlessly with the EOS R6V, giving you a compact, travel-friendly setup that adds to its versatility. The 20–50mm zoom range covers everything from wide environmental shots to tighter conversational framing, while the built-in Power Zoom keeps transitions smooth and cinematic. With a constant f/4 aperture throughout, you get consistent, reliable exposure even as you zoom.