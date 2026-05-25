DT Next Tech | Canon unveils its latest professional camera kit for India

CHENNAI: India has become one of the world’s most vibrant storytelling hubs with a unique blend of regional cinema and digital-first content creators, wedding filmmaking and hybrid production formats. Canon India has launched EOS R6V fullframe camera and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens (Canon’s first-ever full-frame professional-grade L-series lens with a built-in power zoom) to tap into this ever evolving ‘Contentscape’.
The EOS R6V comes with the powerful stills and video performance of the EOS R6 Mark III in a body that has been optimised for Filmmaking. The upgrades include a built-in cooling fan and vertical tripod socket for added flexibility and convenience. Its full-frame CMOS sensor, with up to 32.5 effective megapixels and 7K Open Gate recording, allow you to utilise the full field of view of ultra-wide-angle lenses opening different possibilities.
The RF 20-50 F4L IS USM LENS pairs effortlessly with the EOS R6V, giving you a compact, travel-friendly setup that adds to its versatility. The 20–50mm zoom range covers everything from wide environmental shots to tighter conversational framing, while the built-in Power Zoom keeps transitions smooth and cinematic. With a constant f/4 aperture throughout, you get consistent, reliable exposure even as you zoom.
The EOS R6V’s built-in five-axis sensor-shift image stabilisation system (In-Body IS) and Digital Movie IS coordinate with the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM LENS’s Optical IS to stabilise footage shot on the go. The setup also supports the Subject Tracking
IS mode, which accounts for the subject position during stabilisation. The EOS R6V retains a large, ergonomic grip that offers comfort and a stable hold during handheld shooting making it a great pro-shoot option.
(The EOS R6V + RF 20-50 F4L IS USM LENS cost Rs 3,55,995)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)