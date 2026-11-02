DT Next Tech | Boat’s new Apex PB332 MagnaCharge wireless power bank

CHENNAI: Boat, one of India’s better known home-grown consumer tech brands has just unveiled a new range of power banks as part of its Apex series. This line-up comprises four models — Apex PB400, Apex PB400 Pro, Apex PB445 and Apex PB332 MagnaCharge — designed for use across commutes, workdays, travel, entertainment and multi-device lifestyles.
It’s the Boat Apex PB332 MagnaCharge that has our attention in this range. It comes with wireless convenience, built for everyday use. Its sleek soft-touch body offers a premium in-hand feel, while the anti-slip grip ensures a secure, comfortable hold each time you reach for it. We like the Built-in foldable stand that allows the power bank to double as a comfortable viewing dock to watch videos or attend virtual meetings as your smartphone goes into charging mode. The integrated foldable stand securely supports your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations.
The included MagnaCharge Ring enables magnetic alignment for compatible wireless charging devices without built-in magnets. With a 10,000mAh capacity, USB-A output, anti-slip soft- touch body and smart power management, the PB332 MagnaCharge is designed for everyday top-ups across commutes, work and travel.
This power bank offers 15W wireless charging. If you need a faster charging solution, you can lean on the 22.5W wired fast charging option. Supporting QC 3.0, Power Delivery (PD), and PPS protocols, the Apex PB332 quickly charges compatible smartphones and also recharges itself efficiently through the Type-C 2-Way port.
(Rs 1,999)