DT Next Tech | Boat’s new Apex PB332 MagnaCharge wireless power bank

It’s the Boat Apex PB332 MagnaCharge that has our attention in this range. It comes with wireless convenience, built for everyday use. Its sleek soft-touch body offers a premium in-hand feel, while the anti-slip grip ensures a secure, comfortable hold each time you reach for it. We like the Built-in foldable stand that allows the power bank to double as a comfortable viewing dock to watch videos or attend virtual meetings as your smartphone goes into charging mode. The integrated foldable stand securely supports your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations.

The included MagnaCharge Ring enables magnetic alignment for compatible wireless charging devices without built-in magnets. With a 10,000mAh capacity, USB-A output, anti-slip soft- touch body and smart power management, the PB332 MagnaCharge is designed for everyday top-ups across commutes, work and travel.