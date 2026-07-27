DT Next Tech | Boat unveils Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC over-the-ear headphones

CHENNAI: Brands have upped their game in the sub Rs 10K headphone segment adding features that have become critical for consumers. From comfort for extended sessions, noise cancellation, acoustics and battery life, we’re seeing improvements all around. Boat’s all-new Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is the newest pair of ear cans to join the sub Rs 10K, over the ear headphones segment.
Boat has kitted the 2026 edition Nirvana Eutopia with Adaptive Fit and premium memory foam ear cushions. AI ENx is onboard to reduce ambient noise during calls, while physical buttons handle playback, volume, voice assistant access and ANC modes. Boat has also crafted these headphones with a foldable and swivel design for easier portability. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC ships with a premium hard carrying case. These headphones are available in two colour ways – Cosmic Black and Utopian White.
At the heart of the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is a dual-driver setup that’s tuned to deliver stronger bass, clearer vocals and better separation across tracks. The headphones also support 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, which adjusts to surrounding noise. Boat promises effective sound isolation in noisy environments like airports and gyms. These headphones come with Hi-Res Audio and 3D Spatial Audio support for a more immersive audio experience and one that adds more depth and width to the soundstage.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair for quicker pairing and stable connections across compatible devices. One of the talking points is battery life – Boat claims 80 hours of playback on a single charge, while a 10-minute fast charge can deliver up to 12 hours of use. (Rs 5,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)