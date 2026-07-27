DT Next Tech | Boat unveils Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC over-the-ear headphones

Boat has kitted the 2026 edition Nirvana Eutopia with Adaptive Fit and premium memory foam ear cushions. AI ENx is onboard to reduce ambient noise during calls, while physical buttons handle playback, volume, voice assistant access and ANC modes. Boat has also crafted these headphones with a foldable and swivel design for easier portability. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC ships with a premium hard carrying case. These headphones are available in two colour ways – Cosmic Black and Utopian White.

At the heart of the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is a dual-driver setup that’s tuned to deliver stronger bass, clearer vocals and better separation across tracks. The headphones also support 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, which adjusts to surrounding noise. Boat promises effective sound isolation in noisy environments like airports and gyms. These headphones come with Hi-Res Audio and 3D Spatial Audio support for a more immersive audio experience and one that adds more depth and width to the soundstage.