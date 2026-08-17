DT Next Tech | Boat forays into the smart projector category with the debut of the CineHead F1 series

CHENNAI: India’s appetite for big-screen home entertainment continues to grow, fueled by high-quality OTT content. Boat has just launched the Boat CineHead F1 Series - a duo of projectors- to cash in on this trend. It’s the Boat CineHead F1 Pro that has our attention. The new series combines official Google TV 5.0, 1080p Full HD native resolution with 4K support, Dolby Audio and intelligent auto-setup features in a compact, Made-in-India offering that plays in the affordable end of this segment.
The CineHead F1 Series has been designed to allow you to create big-screen entertainment experiences across bedrooms, living rooms and other personal spaces without the need for a permanent large-screen setup. These projectors deliver projection sizes from 40 to 120 inches, allowing you to transform your personal spaces into gaming and entertainment zones. Paired with Dolby Audio, the series delivers an immersive, cinema-like entertainment experience at home.
Powered by Official Google TV 5.0, both projectors provide access to 10,000+ apps through the Google Play Store. Built-in Google Assistant enables voice control, while the voice-enabled remote features dedicated Netflix and YouTube hotkeys. Wireless screen mirroring allows you to bring content from compatible devices to the big screen. With Official Google TV, users also get seamless access to certified apps including Netflix and YouTube right out of the box.
The CineHead F1 Pro offers 500 ANSI lumens brightness and a powerful 10W speaker with Dolby Audio, while retaining 1080p Full HD native resolution with 4K support. Both models feature autofocus, auto keystone correction and obstacle avoidance, helping reduce the need for manual adjustments. An adjustable stand enables flexible placement, while the compact design makes the projectors easy to integrate into different home environments.
(The Boat CineHead F1 Pro costs Rs 32,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)