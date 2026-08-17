DT Next Tech | Boat forays into the smart projector category with the debut of the CineHead F1 series

The CineHead F1 Series has been designed to allow you to create big-screen entertainment experiences across bedrooms, living rooms and other personal spaces without the need for a permanent large-screen setup. These projectors deliver projection sizes from 40 to 120 inches, allowing you to transform your personal spaces into gaming and entertainment zones. Paired with Dolby Audio, the series delivers an immersive, cinema-like entertainment experience at home.

Powered by Official Google TV 5.0, both projectors provide access to 10,000+ apps through the Google Play Store. Built-in Google Assistant enables voice control, while the voice-enabled remote features dedicated Netflix and YouTube hotkeys. Wireless screen mirroring allows you to bring content from compatible devices to the big screen. With Official Google TV, users also get seamless access to certified apps including Netflix and YouTube right out of the box.